The St. Joseph Youth Alliance is gearing up for multiple programs and activities for students to get involved in during the school year.
Misty Coyle, program director for the Youth Alliance, said the programs planned during the academic year take place after the school day and on weekends.
"Instead of doing programming all day and throughout the whole entire week, we're limited," Coyle said.
She said programs are temporarily on hold as students begin their first weeks of school.
"Some of our youth just are starting middle school and high school for the first time so we are allowing everybody to adjust to their new schedules," Coyle said.
The first big project during the school year will be putting together plans for a murder-mystery dinner that will help the group raise money to attend an annual leadership summit that will take place in Kansas City.
Middle and high school students ages 11 to 18 can attend. The event will take place the first week of October. Coyle said that participants will have the opportunity to learn leadership and marketing skills.
"These are skills that you would need to successfully run a nonprofit type of campaign so that they can keep volunteering and continue to learn life skills," Coyle said.
One of the other activities members of the Youth Alliance will be participating in is Bunks Across America. This is an annual event that the organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace has put on to build beds to further its mission. On Sept. 10, participants will travel to Atchison, Kansas, to participate.
The Youth Alliance also puts on an employment program that helps dropouts not only get their high school accreditation but also pre-train for an employment opportunity. Some of those jobs include certified nursing assistant training, culinary training, pre-apprenticeship construction and computer technology.
"We will find a way that we can help them get training so that they can then either go on to college or start a career right away," Coyle said.
