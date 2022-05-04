Alexis McDonald checks the blood pressure of St. Joseph Living Community resident Glenn Mason in this file photo from 2020. McDonald was working to obtain her GED and CNA certification while getting paid minimum wage through the YouthBuild program.
YouthBuild participants help with the construction of a Habitat for Humanity home in this 2019 file photo.
File photo | News-Press NOW
A local youth training program is getting a million-dollar boost backed by federal funding.
The St. Joseph Youth Alliance is one of five Missouri agencies receiving federal money for its YouthBuild program. The community-based pre-apprenticeship program provides job training and educational opportunities for at-risk 16- to 24-year-olds who have dropped out of high school.
The program, which is part of the Youth Alliance, is designed to help young people receive their high school equivalency degree while then doing a construction pre-apprenticeship or working to becoming a certified nursing assistant.
The $1.3 million grant will be used throughout the 40-month program, which began Monday. This is the second time the Youth Alliance has been approved for the program. Last year, the Youth Alliance enrolled 75 individuals and had 25 complete construction pre-apprenticeships as well as 39 complete the CNA training.
Program Director Anita Jolly said she saw success as the program grew, and she is excited to see the impact it has on the community.
"We're just looking to grow the program and continue it because there's so much of a need for employment training programs in our community for that population. It is a lot less costly than going to college," Jolly said.
Jolly said YouthBuild will partner with the city this year for construction pre-apprenticeship to work on different projects.
"The other focus is job readiness, so we focus on soft skills. Everything involved with our youth employment program is around training to be on the worksite," Jolly said.
