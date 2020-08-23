The Youth Volunteer Corps of St. Joseph is one of 20 YVC affiliates participating in an international competition to help out those with food insecurities.
The Canstructure competition will run Sept. 1 through 15. It aims to gather donations for local food banks.
“We had a virtual summit this year and this was an added component to get interaction with the young people,” said Youth Build Director Anita Jolly. “We are looking for young people 11 to 18 to help us.”
Those participating in the competition build structures out of donated cans of food. A meeting was held in St. Joseph this week to figure out how to go about building the local structure and how many cans will be needed.
“We are really trying to get businesses to kind of challenge each other,” said Youth Alliance Project Director Angela Reynolds. “Anything to fuel the fire and encourage people to donate.”
Jolly said the group plans to contact grocery stores to possibly hold can collections.
For now, donations can be dropped off at the Youth Alliance or people can call to schedule a time for cans to be picked up.
Youth Alliance headquarters will donate 50 cents for each can received up to $2,000.
“If we would happen to win the best in structure, you can win an additional $1,000 for your chapter,” Reynolds said.
This will be the second year for the event. Last year the Youth Corps collected cans and made a book. That was more of a local project and donations went to the House of Bread.
“It’s kind of a win-win for both of us,” Reynolds said. “The kids can be collecting cans and donating back to the community to help out a local chapter.”
The money earned will go towards buying supplies and different tools for future projects.
“I think it gives young people confidence and an opportunity,” Jolly said. “Many of us a need a hand up and a point in the right direction sometimes.”
This year’s project comes at an important time.
“Food insecurity is even more of an issue right now with kids not being in school, people losing their jobs and everything with the pandemic,” Reynolds said. “I think it’s a perfect time for something like this.”
The alliance has yet to announce the design plan for the project, but construction will start shortly after can collection wraps up.
The final project must be submitted by the beginning of October and then judging and voting will take place.