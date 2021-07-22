The Friends of Krug Park joined forces with kids from the St. Joseph Youth Alliance to paint railings on the south side of the pond Thursday afternoon.
Railings and poles usually aren’t the main attraction at Krug Park. But the hard work FKP has put into the park is hard not to notice.
“We love the park,” said Terry Turbak, administrator for the Friends of Krug Park. “It just comes down to that. We love the park and we want to do something to contribute.”
Turbak said it’s all to help the understaffed Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Department.
“If we can contribute something that would take them hours, if not days to do, that frees them up to go do other things that they need to do that they can focus on," Turbak said. "They don't have to worry about this kind of thing.”
On Thursday, more than 10 kids with the St. Joseph Youth Alliance decided to help paint the railings a dark red to match the fence near the front of the pond other volunteers finished a couple of weeks ago.
“I feel like it's really good helping out in community areas just because it just makes it look nicer and it's doing something,” said Miranda Anaya, a volunteer with Youth Alliance.
For some of the kids, it was their first time painting or even being in Krug Park. Turbak said this was also an opportunity to introduce them to the park system and volunteering.
“They feel some ownership in the park,” Turbak said. “When they come up the next time, they can point at the railing and say, ‘I helped paint that.’ So they get excited about doing volunteer work and then that carries on into their adulthood.”
The Friends of Krug Park’s work doesn’t end with these railings though. They have many more projects lined up for August, including staining the pergolas and gazebos in the rose garden and painting the picnic tables at the shelters.
“We were discussing last night at our meeting to have a chalk art contest for kids and have them come up and decorate the children's circus with chalk art,” Turbak said. “We want children to get involved, youth involved in caring for the park, loving the park.”
