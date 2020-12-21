The giving season is fully upon us as friends and families buy gifts for one another, and in some cases folks have been buying presents for complete strangers.
Case in point, Kendall Weston, 12, stopped by the emergency shelter on Monday to drop off all sorts of hygiene products, food and even tools for CAP’s emergency homeless shelter on Eighth Street.
Kendall got the idea after her mother Kayla Hall told her the cold weather shelter would not be opening this year. It normally takes in additional homeless during the winter months.
“I was just like, let’s just get stuff to help this one, because there’s going to be a lot more people in it,” Kendall said.
The plan was hatched, and Hall helped Kendall by making social media posts.
“We just started with like a video, and for us challenging somebody and then them challenging, and it’s just like a chain of people challenging each other,” Kendall said.
The decision is perhaps even more notable because Monday was also her birthday, and during her birthday party over the weekend she broke her tibia in an unfortunate trampoline accident.
“I tried to convince her to wait a couple of days, but she was determined to do it,” Hall said. “She didn’t want to let anybody down.”
Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph runs the shelter, and CAP’s Executive Director Whitney Lanning and Public Affairs and Community Development Director Rachael Bittiker were at the shelter to receive the donation.
Lanning and Bittiker also gave Kendall a CAP t-shirt, stocking cap, water bottle and other goodies.
“I mean, for a 12-year-old to realize, ok, the shelter is definitely something that our community needs,” Bittiker said proudly. “Instead of us giving, it was cool to have an individual kind of give back.”
The shelter always accepts donations of soup and other microwavable food, as well as laundry detergent and toilet paper. Men’s jeans in waist sizes between 32 inches and 36 inches are currently needed.