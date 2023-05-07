Tammy Killin

Tammy Killin, the new chief executive officer of the St. Joseph YMCA, said she wants the organization's influence to extend beyond the community campus at 3601 N. Village Drive.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

The YMCA of St. Joseph faced one of the most important decisions in its 140-year history last November.

The local board had hired the Kansas City YMCA to manage the St. Joseph operation, an arrangement that had lasted for about a year. At the end of the contract, the St. Joseph YMCA was asked to consider a formal merger with the larger organization to the south.

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.