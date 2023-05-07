The YMCA of St. Joseph faced one of the most important decisions in its 140-year history last November.
The local board had hired the Kansas City YMCA to manage the St. Joseph operation, an arrangement that had lasted for about a year. At the end of the contract, the St. Joseph YMCA was asked to consider a formal merger with the larger organization to the south.
The St. Joseph board rejected that proposal.
"The members here voted that they want to keep it local," said Ron Hook, chairman of the board for the St. Joseph YMCA. "They want St. Joseph to have its own identity as a YMCA."
The board instead doubled-down on its local commitment and hired Tammy Killin as its new chief executive officer. She previously served in a similar capacity at the YWCA.
"I think being in that leadership role gave me an understanding of the importance of collaboration," Killin said. "I think it is important to note how important it is to stay local with initiatives and understand what the community needs are."
Blake Roth, a member of the YMCA board who headed the search committee, said Killin stood out among the candidates who were identified in a national search. She was one of three finalists.
"One of the things the committee thought was important was good local ties," Roth said.
Killin and the YMCA still face challenges. The organization is coming off the closure of its Downtown facility and the sale of Camp Marvin Hillyard in Buchanan County. But memberships have risen from 860 to more than 1,200 in the last couple of years, a sign that the YMCA still fills a key need in the community.
Killin promises to launch a strategic planning process this summer that will look at programming, facility needs, finance and staffing.
"One of the challenges of being a nonprofit in the community is just making sure you're being relevant to the needs so that's definitely something the Y is looking at," Killin said. "Also, our challenge is just to not be known as a fitness center but a wellness center. Our mission is to promote those Christian principles through a healthy mind, body and spirit."
