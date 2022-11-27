When temperatures drop, many homeless women are left out in the cold with few shelters to turn to.
Leslie Weyer, who recently got out of inpatient rehab, is staying at YWCA — one of the only housing options for women in St. Joseph.
“There’s more help for men out here in the community than there’s for women,” she said. “There’s only one shelter here and there’s only been one shelter here for a long time.”
Even when temperatures drop below freezing, women have limited options. Community Missions Corporations runs the cold weather shelter that houses 15 to 20 men during the winter months. This season will be the first time a cold-weather shelter will be available for women.
Right next to the current cold weather shelter at 700 Olive St., Community Missions is building an extension to house 15 to 20 women.
“We’ve seen an uptick of women that are living on the streets without anywhere to go as well,” said Rachael Bittiker, the executive director for Community Missions. “For our mission, we want to make sure that those women also have a safe place and a warm place to stay when the weather gets really bad outside.”
The separate buildings, run by different sets of staff, will offer meals, showers, a cot and restrooms to whoever needs a warm place to stay on a cold night. The shelter is traditionally open from December to February during nights that are below freezing. It closes during the day as St. Joseph has several warming centers open throughout the community.
The shelter costs about $50,000 to run every year. The women’s shelter will cost $175,000 to build and is being paid for by Buchanan County.
“We offer them a cot, a meal, a shower, restrooms, and then during the day there are warming centers across the community that they can go to to get out of the frigid cold,” Bittiker said. “But at night, when things are closed, there’s really nothing available for them to go to.”
Community Missions hopes to have the expansion done quickly, but in the meantime it is using First Christian Church as a makeshift cold-weather shelter until construction is complete.
“There’s a lot of homeless in the community right now,” Weyer said. “It would help out a lot because the Y is only able to help so many.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.