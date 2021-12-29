Plans have been announced for a cold-weather emergency shelter for homeless women.
The shelter, at 602 Messanie St. in the Salvation Army Community Center gymnasium, will be operated and managed by Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph. It will open at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, and operate nightly until 7 a.m. through approximately Monday, Feb. 28.
Guests will be connected with a member of Community Action Partnership’s Community Health Worker Team to help develop a longer-term housing plan.
Volunteers are needed to work alongside Community Action Partnership staff nightly between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. Volunteers will assist a paid staff person with monitoring at the shelter. Volunteers will be expected to stay awake during their shift. Training will be provided to volunteers when they arrive at the shelter.
Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age. People can go to signup.com/go/KsxKnaa to volunteer.
Plans previously were announced for a cold-weather emergency shelter for men, which will be operated and managed by Community Missions Corp.
Located at 700 Olive St., on the campus of Community Missions Corp., it will open at 5 p.m. Jan. 4, and operate nightly until approximately Feb. 28.
Volunteers and organizations also are needed to prepare a nightly meal for the men at Juda House, Haven and the emergency shelter. Approximately 50 meals are served a night during the winter months. People can sign up to volunteer to prepare meals at www.mealtrain.com/trains/myeowmx37qtt.
The Emergency Cold Weather Shelters will operate in addition to regular shelter services that are available within the community including YWCA and The Salvation Army.
Those with questions about volunteering or who want to learn more can contact Kylee Strough at kylee.strough@stjosephunitedway.org or Jodi Flurry at jodi.flurry@stjosephunitedway.org or call the United Way office at 816-364-2381.
