YWCA St. Joseph has announced the nominees and honorees for its 22nd annual Women of Excellence Awards.
The event will be at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, at the St. Joseph Civic Arena. The theme is “135 Years of Women on a Mission.”
This year's Lifetime Achievement Award recipients are Dr. Nancy Tanner Edwards (in the workplace) and Ruth Costello (in volunteerism). Y Women of Merit Award recipients are Mona Brumm, Leigh Ann Goerlitz and Noreen Houts.
In addition, one awardee will be announced in each of the following categories at the event:
Emerging Leader
Heather Heater
Cassandra Jimenez
Samijo Mitchell
Woman in the Workplace
Tonya Ball
Andrea Cole
Brenda Gregg
Anali Mathies
Nicole Seifert
Woman in the Workplace Leadership
Maria José Ramírez Braiz
Michelle Clark
Rebekah Collins
Becky Hampton
Kim Ray
Natalie Redmond
Kristina Zeit
Woman in Volunteerism
Peggy Gaines
Isaura Garcia
Deedie Killgore
Mary Kottenstette
Dr. Elizabeth Latosi-Sawin
Emily Lindsay
Terri Modlin
Tona Williams
Entrepreneur of Excellence
Tonya McCrea
Michelle Moore
Employer of Excellence
Nestlé Purina PetCare
Future Leader
Lela Berning
Ella Bowman
Tatum Levendahl
Tatumn Mace
Tatum Studer
Michaela Sybert
Hailee Wagers
For more information or tickets call 816-232-4481, email WOE@ywcasj.org, view the Facebook page YWCA St. Joseph, or go to ywcasj.org.
