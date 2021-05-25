YWCA St. Joseph has announced the nominees for this year's Women of Excellence Awards.
The awards will be presented on Thursday, June 17. This is the 20th year for the program.
The following are the 2021 Women of Excellence Nominees:
Emerging Leader: Angela Clark, Dr. Heather Clark, Chastity McCourt, Devin Nold and Abby Patterson.
Woman in the Workplace: Julie Barber, Katie Buehlman, Cheyenne Dorrell-Giles, Katie McCullough, Sheila Mendez and Tracy Verduzco.
Woman in Volunteerism: Jenni Clayton, Susanne Eichenmueller, Marta Green, Ann Irvin, Kim Peters and Mary Shuman.
Woman in Entrepreneurship: Jackie Allison, Jennifer Milbourne and Lucena Timmerman.
Employer of Excellence: Downing Pediatrics and the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Future Leader: Jillian Cook, Grace Heater, Sophia Hunziger, Marianna Sanchez, Avery Sumner and Grace Tang.
Lifetime Achievement: Karen Foley and Judy Fuston.
Y Woman of Merit: Donna Wilson.
Woman in the Workplace Leadership: Corky Marquart, Christy Rippe, Cassie Walker, Erica Walker and Candi Whitaker.
