In honor of International Women Build Week, St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity has started construction at old Fire Station 11, located at 18th and Walnut streets.
The structure has been standing for more than 100 years and soon will be made into a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home with a deck and a new garage.
Habitat Executive Director Cate Manly recently hired Presley Joswick as the construction site volunteer coordinator. Prior to Habitat, she graduated from the local Youth Build program, which offers area students the chance to obtain their High School Equivalency Test and gain work experience at the same time.
“We’re really proud of her and she is on her pathway to become a master carpenter,” Manly said.
COVID-19 has disproportionately affected women in the workplace. According to The National Women’s Law Center, jobs held by women have taken longer to return to the workforce than those held by men.
Joswick has seen this firsthand, as the service industry was hit particularly hard.
“I was a bartender for six years,” Joswick said. “My income got cut, cut in half, and I was like, I have to do something else ... I want to work with people I love, and I want to do something that matters, and Habitat was all of those.”
Lowe’s is partnering with Habitat for International Women Build Week, which runs through March 15. The firehouse job in St. Joseph is just one of more than 300 that are taking place in the United States and Canada.
The partnership between the two organizations actually dates back to 2003, and has resulted in more than 143,000 women volunteers who have built or repaired nearly 6,000 houses.
The project in St. Joseph is special because it is transforming an old firehouse that sits in the middle of a residential area. It has the potential to help grow the surrounding neighborhood’s real estate value.
“The transformation process is always super interesting — to take something from the bare bones to make it something beautiful, and it’s gonna be a home for a family,” Joswick said.
One of the volunteers who is putting in her 400 sweat equity hours is Lori Tovey. She will qualify for a Habitat home for herself during the process, but that’s only one part of why she is taking part in the build.
“My dad ... he built his own house, and he raised us with pride — not to be ashamed of what we are, so he taught us that we could do anything in life,” Tovey said. “It don’t matter if you’re a female or male. You know, you can do work as long as you put your mind to it, you can do hard work, and I actually prefer to work more like a man than a woman.”