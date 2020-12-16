The St. Joseph Parks Department has adopted four families this year through AFL-CIO’s Adopt-A-Family program in lieu of hosting the Mayor’s Children’s Christmas Party.
Inside their facility on Grand Avenue, they have all the gifts wrapped and underneath a Christmas tree, and with a little over a week to go until Christmas, the presents will soon be on their way to those families.
Jessica Oshel is the special events and communication coordinator for the parks department. On top of adopting four families with the parks department, Oshel and her husband Cody adopted two additional families.
“I want to adopt all of them, oh, if I had the money I definitely would,” Oshel said. “It’s a super easy process, they’ve got a form that you fill out with just like your basic contact information, and then they ask you like what kind of a family you want to adopt.”
AFL-CIO offers multiple ways for adopters to get connected with those in need, but perhaps the easiest is by calling 816-364-1131. Normally the facility has three phone lines, but for this holiday they have six lines.
Some of the gifts the parks department has purchased include clothes, toys, books, art kits, soccer balls, and of course in the year of COVID-19, cleaning products like sanitation wipes, toilet paper and dish soap.
The next week is one of the busiest times of the year for AFL-CIO Executive Director Penny Adams and her staff.
“This past week we had 162 families that were adopted,” Adams said. “Right now we have 196 that have not been adopted yet.”
One of the changes for the program this year has been the early opening of the gift room. It’s typically used by families that weren’t adopted a few days before Christmas, but to practice good social distancing they are scheduling families further out.
AFL-CIO is accepting new toy donations for the gift room. All an individual needs to do is drop off the donation at their facility at 1203 N. Sixth St.
“Based on the number of items donated, we try to let them each have two to three and hopefully four items per person,” Adams said. “We look at how many gifts they got, and if there's some kids in there that didn't receive a gift or didn't receive an equal amount, then we will supplement those gifts with a gift card that we give to the family, and they can go shopping for themselves.”
The parks department plans on holding the Mayor’s Children’s Christmas Party next year, as long as the restrictions caused by the pandemic have been lifted.