Weekly pop-up provides free produce to St. Joseph residents
Local businesses are teaming up to provide farm-fresh produce to St. Joseph residents in need, free of charge.

The Social Welfare Board, along with Northwest Health Services, the American Heart Association, Interserv and the St. Joseph local libraries, hosted the first Pop-Up Produce Stand on Wednesday afternoon.

