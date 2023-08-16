Local businesses are teaming up to provide farm-fresh produce to St. Joseph residents in need, free of charge.
The Social Welfare Board, along with Northwest Health Services, the American Heart Association, Interserv and the St. Joseph local libraries, hosted the first Pop-Up Produce Stand on Wednesday afternoon.
The pop-up offered fresh produce to anyone registered for SNAP or food stamps. Every Wednesday through Oct. 25, the pop-up will move to another library in town to ensure the entire community is well fed with nutritious meals.
All produce was either purchased from Leupold Greenhouse & Orchard or donated by local gardeners.
“All the participants will get a bag of fresh produce. (It) will be lettuce, onions, potatoes, peppers and some oranges,” said Deborah Borchers, executive director of the Social Welfare Board. “The American Heart Association gave us a grant to do this and we’re going to do it ... every Wednesday from now until Oct. 25.”
The idea for the pop-up is rooted from the lack of healthy and cheap meal options for those battling food insecurity. More affordable meals tend to be frozen or artificially flavored and do not usually meet nutritional requirements.
”We started this because a lot of times (the) food-insecure are people who just, you know, do not have a lot of money,” Borchers said. “They can’t afford fresh produce or fresh fruit. They will get commercially, they’ll get prepared type food, which is really not very healthy.
“What we’re trying to do in cooperation with the Heart Association is to encourage them to eat, you know, to buy fresh produce, fresh ingredients and not go for the, you know, the frozen pizza or whatever that kind of thing is,” Borchers continued.
The pop-up is first come, first served. The next produce stand will take place Aug. 23 at the Carnegie Library.
Many who visited the pop-up Wednesday, like Timmy Despain, already made plans to come back.
“It helped me because I don’t get very many food stamps and I’m on disability and it takes most of my money to pay my bills and stuff,” Despain said. “And I go out and help the homeless with my church anyway. So I like doing stuff like this.”
The pop-up will continue every Wednesday from Aug. 16 to Oct. 25 at the Downtown, Carnegie, Washington Park and East Hills libraries. Attendees must be already registered for either the SNAP or food stamps program. Resources to sign up for these programs will be available at the pop-ups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.