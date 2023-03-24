It's only a few months into 2023, but The Crossing Nutrition Center already has distributed 30 tons of food to residents during its twice-weekly food lines.
Having a consistent food supply without having to worry about cost significantly reduces daily concerns, resident Dianna Whisenant said.
"There have been times, before I got my food stamps approved and everything, I probably wouldn't have ate at all because I have no family here or anything," she said. "You get to come once a week and ... I'd have probably starved to death and died if I, you know, if I hadn't found them."
Whisenant has been coming to The Crossing for a few years when she needs food assistance.
Fred Judd started as a volunteer with The Crossing's food line service but has gone on to become an employee.
The Wednesday and Friday interactions are a fulfilling way to start the day, he said.
"That's pretty good actually. I mean, I guess it makes you feel better that you're helping people out," Judd said. "And most people here are pretty genuine and they're very, very respectful, most of them."
More than 375 tons, or 750,000 pounds, of food were distributed last year. The agency receives donations mainly from stores and supermarkets, but it differs from services like food drives or other agencies because The Crossing mainly provides perishable items.
"We'll run out of food, and usually we run out of the main portion," Judd said. "Everybody wants meat. So once we get low on meat, run out, we'll usually stop."
A few thousand residents have made the trip so far this year.
Many of the people who come by are regulars, which allows them to build relationships with the volunteers and employees over time, Whisenant said.
"It's really good interaction and stuff, and you get to know, you know, a lot of different people," she said. "So it's ... helped me out a lot, to get to know people and, you know, get jobs."
Food lines are 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday and Friday at the Crossing, at 613 S. Seventh St.
