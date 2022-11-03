Dave Summers, one of the Walk for the Homeless sponsors with his business 'Summers Motors,' has been involved in the event for the last 11 years and talks about the importance of highlighting resources around the community.
One local man is showing his support for the 12th year in a row for St. Joseph's annual Walk for the Homeless.
The walk around Downtown, which begins at 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon at 503 S. Sixth St., will highlight different resources available to those in need. Dave Summers, a local businessman, said he thinks people can help more than they realize.
His business, Summers Motors, is one of the13 sponsors of the event. The walkeven begins one of his buildings on Sixth Street.
“What’s unique about it is we have 10 organizations that help the homeless Downtown. We have a map and we walk the route and it tellsusabout what organizations, what they do for the homeless,” Summers said. “A lot of people don't know that there's a lot of help out there for the homeless. And then while doing that, we clean up the streetsas we walk.”
Proceeds raised go to the DowntownHealth Center at Northwest Health Services and helping members of the homeless community replaceforms ofidentification,such as birth certificates, in an effort to help make it easier for them to find employment or a means of transportation.
Summers provides the event with a truck, which helps the street clean-up effort. Participants are given plastic gloves and trash bags to collect any garbage they see and fill up the back of the truck.
Some of the resources the walk draws attention to include the Salvation Army, the United Way, the Family Guidance Center and the Open Door Food Kitchen.He said one of the most critical aspects of the walk is shedding light on the variety of ways businesses in St. Joseph can help those impacted by homelessness andfinding a way to work together to serve the overarching mission.
“Before this, my eyes weren’t awakened to what help there was and what problems there were with the homeless,” Summers said. “A lot of people aren’t on the streets because of their own faults. It’s just the instances in their lives and the things thathave happened.”
After more than a decade of being part of the effort to serve those in need in his community, Summers reflected on how the Walk for the Homeless has improved and how far it has come.
“It’s amazing, (from) starting 11 yearsago and seeing how it's grown out of just one event,” Summers said. "It’s brought to other people’s attentionthehelp that they need.”
The walk also provides items for those in need, including clothes, blankets and socks, and will continueto take donations of any kind.
As of Thursday morning, there were 73 participants signed up for Friday’s event.Those interested in attending can do so by signing up online on the event'swebsite at stjwalkforthehomeless.org or in-person until the start of the walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.