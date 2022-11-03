dave summers.jpg

Dave Summers, one of the Walk for the Homeless sponsors with his business 'Summers Motors,' has been involved in the event for the last 11 years and talks about the importance of highlighting resources around the community. 

 Stef Manchen | News-Press NOW

One local man is showing his support for the 12th year in a row for St. Joseph's annual Walk for the Homeless.

The walk around Downtown, which begins at 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon at 503 S. Sixth St., will highlight different resources available to those in need. Dave Summers, a local businessman, said he thinks people can help more than they realize.

His business, Summers Motors, is one of the 13 sponsors of the event. The walk even begins one of his buildings on Sixth Street.  

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

