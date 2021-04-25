More than 150 volunteers showed up to fix up a few Mid City Excellence facilities Saturday, April 24.
Halfway through the morning a drumline of a few cities was accompanied by MidCity CEO Kimberly Warren, to thank the volunteers with some music.
"MidCity Excellence is a family enrichment center, we have an after school academy. We help connect people to their destiny – we don't know what it may be, but we will expose the youth to a lot of different career options and life options," Warren said. "We'll also help them with problem solving and conflict resolution and healing broken hearts because we want them to fulfill their destiny and contribute something positive to the world."
One of the buildings receiving repairs was the schoolhouse. It was actually built during World War II as a temporary army barracks.
It received new subfloors as well as a fresh coat of paint.
The old barracks provides students a place to meet after school for mentoring, tutoring and performance arts.
