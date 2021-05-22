Ten years ago, Peggy Gaines and David Meade headed out of St. Joseph and into a disaster.
They are volunteers with the American Red Cross in St. Joseph and drove to Joplin, Missouri, as part of a relief effort after an EF-5 tornado heavily damaged sections of the town on May 22, 2011. There were 161 fatalities and more than 1,000 injuries, making it one of the deadliest tornadoes in U.S. history.
A decade later, Gaines and Meade reflected on their experience.
“It is one that definitely stood out to me, and I think it was because we were there so soon after the disaster,” Gaines said. “I thought it was a war zone. I mean, the way in the hospital parking lot, all of the cars were rolled into a cement wall and it’s like somebody had just come through and blown all the vehicles over onto the side.”
Gaines began her service at the American Red Cross in 2008 after she retired from teaching. She has been to 35 disasters, beginning with Hurricane Ike.
In Joplin, she was driving the emergency response vehicle. Her unit included disaster mental health resources and nurses who were giving out tetanus shots.
“We’d stop and offer the meals, cleanup supplies,” Gaines said. “You have people that were in shock, literally still in shock walking the streets, you know, not knowing where they were going to go or what they were going to do. (They) couldn’t find family members.”
Meade was with Missouri Highway Patrol Troop H for nearly 35 years before retiring. That’s when he joined the American Red Cross and is now a life, safety and asset protection manager.
He was at the World Trade Center and Hurricane Katrina, among other disasters, but seeing the damage at the Joplin hospital also made an impression on him.
“It was very disheartening, especially to see the hospital, you know, knowing how sturdy a building and how safe a building is supposed to be, and this one apparently took a direct hit and therefore suffered major, major damage,” Meade said.
Both Meade and Gaines have been back to Joplin and said it looks like things are back to normal. Gaines especially liked the memorial that has been placed here.
“I know it’s a lot for them to see every day and it would be for me, too, if you’d lived through that,” Gaines said. “That was important to me to be there for them because they would be there for me.”
