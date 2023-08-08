After thousands of supplies were donated for United Way’s Stuff the Bus drive over the weekend, volunteers gathered Tuesday to fill backpacks for students in need.
Community members came together at the Salvation Army to prepare the backpacks, which will be distributed Thursday, Aug. 10, at the same location.
With nearly 15,000 items collected through the drive, more than 500 backpacks were able to be filled.
Major Laura Key explained what residents will need to bring to pick up supplies.
“So, this coming Thursday, our building will open at 9 o’clock,” Key said. “They will just come and get in line. They need to bring proof of address, proof of income, if they’re on food stamps, we need that. We also need proof of what school they will be going to and what grade they will be in.”
The annual event aims to provide all of the supplies needed for the school year to children in the area.
The backpacks and supplies vary per grade level, with everything being donated by the community.
“We are actually putting everything in there that is required for that grade level,” Key said. “So they will get the backpack and all of the essential supplies that they need to start school with.”
Volunteer Alexandria Libby said she was grateful to the community for the donations.
“I really appreciate that so many people in the community donate these supplies when they’re picking up for their own kids, helping out,” Libby said. “It really makes a huge difference. I love seeing the kids’ faces when we hand them out on Thursday, ‘cause it makes their day.”
Many volunteers and Salvation Army employees came out to help with this event, and employee Jeaneal Byrd said the event is rewarding for many reasons.
“My favorite part is knowing that there’s children out here that will be helped and mothers and fathers that will be relieved of some of the financial burden that they have to carry,” Byrd said.
Major Ronald Key thanked the volunteers who came out to support this cause.
“It’s about $90-$100 to put everything in the backpack,” Ronald Key said. “For some families, that would be a strain. So we thank the community, the people who bought stuff, brought us stuff, donated stuff, people who volunteered to collect it, all those that have made this a success.”
No children will be allowed inside the Salvation Army building on Thursday unless they are translating for a parent or guardian.
