Linda Jones understands what many South Side St. Joseph residents are feeling after flood waters ruined many homes. Jones, a resident of Coon Valley, Wisconsin, experienced a house fire 23 years ago. She learned how to rely on people’s help.
“It's overwhelming for them with the situation that they're in. So there is a tremendous relief of having help,” Jones said. “We all are very self-sufficient a lot. But there comes a time where we just have to rely on others to get us through our time of need.”
Jones was forced to rely on others, now she is the one in position to offer help to those in need. She and her husband, Todd, made the seven hour drive to St. Joseph on Sunday as part of the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief. They will spend the entire week moving from house to house tearing up flooring and walls.
“This particular gentleman said, 'I've always been one that had to help, and not used to receiving help from others,'” Jones said of a homeowner they were helping. “Just that act of receiving help was very humbling to him.”
The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief has cleaned up 39 houses. With the help of other organizations, like United Way, InterServ and Habitat for Humanity, it hopes to rebuild about 100 homes.
The large number of Baptist churches makes this goal possible. With over 43,000 churches across the country, a local church can put out a call for help after a disaster. Nationwide teams have been coming to St. Joseph on a rotating schedule for the past month.
This week it’s teams from Minnesota and Wisconsin. Other teams have come from a number of other states in the midwest. Teams out of state use the same laundry and shower facilities that are used by disaster victims.
These national teams clear and clean damaged homes, while local teams and other organizations follow up to rebuild.
“When they showed up, you had homes that had mud in them, water in them and mold growing. When they leave six weeks later, every house has been cleaned out, sanitized and mold has been killed,” said Jacob McMillian, the pastor at Journey Baptist Church.
“That's a huge feat, because if houses go six weeks without being cleaned out, the insulation and the drywall soak up the water. And so now not only do you have mold three feet high, now you have mold all the way to the ceiling. And so what they do is they're like the triage unit that comes in and stops the bleeding.”
While there has been major national support from people like Jones, many residents of St. Joseph are giving their time as well. Local organizations would be happy to have more volunteers, if anyone is interested in helping out.