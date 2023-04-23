Earth Day has one local organization talking some trash.
Terry Lindquist Turbak is the chairperson of Beautify St. Joseph and Friends of Krug Park, a volunteer program formed 10 years ago to help the city preserve neighborhood parks. After noticing the amount of trash in several neighborhoods, she decided to take matters into her own hands.
“We noticed in a community survey the appearance of St. Joseph was number four on the list of concerns,” Lindquist said. “We had a group of citizens that just got together and started thinking, 'What can we do?' From there we started partnering with the city, partnering with the college and other businesses and groups to create a network of people who have the same concerns and passions about St. Joe.”
Beautify St. Joseph has organized many cleanup events for the community to participate in. Earlier this month, more than 30 volunteers gathered more than 50 bags of trash from the south entrance of the Remington Nature Center.
Lindquist said the group is seeking volunteers to join in cleaning areas.
“People do care about these areas, and we really want to encourage people that live here to join us and help maintain it,” she said.
Community Missions is an organization that works with Beautify St. Joseph on many volunteer projects. Eighteen homeless men are housed by Community Missions, and they play a big role in cleanup events and aim to get others in their situation to do the same.
“We try and help these men not have that stigma focused on them in regard to litter in our neighborhood,” said Charley Lundy, case manager at Community Missions. “Our goal is to have others see the men that live here going out and helping and hope that they join in.”
Lundy said their last volunteer event had a big impact on the community and many homeless people joined along the way during the cleanup.
“Our men were joking and laughing, and it was good to see them kind of work on trying to build those relationships with other people who are faced with situations like them,” she said. “Having those conversations with them about what we’re doing and what we're trying to engage in within the community makes a big impact.”
Kim Sigrist, Missouri Western State University’s director of the service center, said she notices volunteer cleanup events have had a positive impact on students' mental health.
“We do surveys for our students after engaging in volunteer events,” Sigrist said. “Eighty-one percent of the students said the cleanup event with Beautify St. Joseph and Community Missions was good for their mental health because they were doing something for others.”
Sigrist said such events do more than create a clean environment. It also shows students that they make a difference in their community.
These organizations want everyone in the community to know that developing a clean environment starts with each person.
“It's easy for everybody to say, 'Somebody needs to fix this.' But I've always had the idea that we are all somebody, so we are all able to fix this,” Lindquist said.
