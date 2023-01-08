Voices of Courage closes on a new building downtown

The Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center is relocating to 702 Jules St., which was formerly Mid-Continent MicrographicsInc., in Downtown St. Joseph.

 Submitted photo

Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center has closed on a new building in Downtown St. Joseph to better extend its outreach to abused and neglected children.

Last month, the organization was awarded an $850,000 grant from the Missouri Children’s Trust Fund Facility, which was used to relocate to a location where children can be better served by local agencies.

