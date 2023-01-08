Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center has closed on a new building in Downtown St. Joseph to better extend its outreach to abused and neglected children.
Last month, the organization was awarded an $850,000 grant from the Missouri Children’s Trust Fund Facility, which was used to relocate to a location where children can be better served by local agencies.
“We officially came to an agreement on a building Downtown right before the new year,” Executive Director Melissa Birdsell said. “Our new location will be at 702 Jules St. and we’re very excited to now begin the renovation process.”
Birdsell said relocating to the new facility will better assist the agency as many of the other organizations it partners with are close by.
“Most of the agencies who are on our multidisciplinary team are located within a few blocks of this location,” Birdsell said. “Law enforcement, the children’s division, the prosecutor's office and the juvenile office are all agencies we work with regularly. They play a huge role in many of the cases we are involved in so being in proximity to them is going to be very beneficial for everyone involved.”
Voices of Courage currently serves nine counties in the Northwest Missouri area, and Birdsell hopes that relocating will allow even more people to be reached.
“This move will really allow us to expand our footprint,” Birdsell said. “We’re going to have almost twice as much space as we have now so our hope is that this will allow us to also expand our services. We are highly interested in expanding our mental health department. That is the emphasis for 2023 and 2024 to bring in more staff and really build a strong and effective mental health department.”
The organization plans to be officially moved into the new facility Downtown in July.
