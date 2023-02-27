Teen Dating Violence Awareness

Angelinea Taylor, family resource director at the St. Joseph YWCA, discusses the warning signs of violent relationships among teens. 

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

When teens head out for a date, there's more to worry about than curfew or what to wear. Young relationships also can take a darker turn. 

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness month, and one local organization is working to spread awareness and educate people about the issue. Nationwide, youth between the ages of 12 to 19 experience the highest rates of sexual assault and physical violence from an intimate partner, according to youth.gov.

