When teens head out for a date, there's more to worry about than curfew or what to wear. Young relationships also can take a darker turn.
February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness month, and one local organization is working to spread awareness and educate people about the issue. Nationwide, youth between the ages of 12 to 19 experience the highest rates of sexual assault and physical violence from an intimate partner, according to youth.gov.
Angelinea Taylor, director of family resources at the YWCA St. Joseph, says 1 in 3 teens will experience dating abuse in their lifetime. The YWCA is hoping to bring awareness to an issue that is happening everywhere.
“I think dating violence is more common in the youth than we believe,” Taylor said. “This behavior can be learned from many sources whether it’s from social media or in the home.”
Violence can occur in different forms including verbal, emotional, physical and sexual. Experts suggest teens involved in abusive relationships are more likely to take these habits into adulthood.
“Even as adults, we may get into those unhealthy relationships and we stay in them to be hopeful,” Taylor said. “So it makes sense that teenagers also are going to struggle with violent relationships as they haven’t experienced all their developmental milestones. Unfortunately, this can lead to them believing these traits are normal and accepting it in future relationships.”
Violent relationships can affect both genders, but girls are more likely to suffer long-term health and mental consequences including drug use, eating disorders and even suicide attempts.
“As far as the community and what our youth is growing into, especially with social media, what is acceptable in a relationship is more vast than prior years,” Taylor said. “When you consider all the factors they’re battling at such a fragile age, like sexual orientation and identity, it’s going to have an immense impact on how young girls especially respond to this treatment and that could include something like substance abuse.”
Experts say there are many ways for families and friends to understand the challenges of violent relationships.
“The best way to understand our children is by staying mindful and self-educating,” Taylor said. “A lot of the time we are in an era of self-reflection, self-learning and self-evaluation. So a lot of us as adults are learning it with our kids as they’re growing because we have all this new information.”
If parents are struggling to help a child experiencing violence in a relationship, it is best to reach out to an advocacy center for help.
“Us modeling that behavior of ‘I know this area needs to be fixed so I’m going to get you help’ will create positive behaviors in our children," Taylor said. "The same way many kids model relationships within the home, they will do it for other behaviors as well.”
