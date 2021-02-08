Six victims and two children were rescued Friday night as a result of a human trafficking conducting at Bucky's and Love's Travel Stop on Friday night.
Christi Miller, president of Break Every Chain, a human trafficking awareness organization, assisted that night and shared how the operation worked to help the victims who were rescued.
“What was different about this operation was we were able to have a mobile medical unit that came in from Joplin,” Miller said. “There were nurses on-site as the victims came in, they were able to get medical attention.”
Along with multiple law enforcement agencies, numerous victim advocate organizations took part in the operation including the YWCA and Sisters of Solace, according to Miller.
“We’ve never had that many victim advocates working together to make sure they had the resources they needed when they walked out the door,” Miller said.
The victim advocates gave bags of clothes and gift cards to the victims to help during the stressful time. Miller said this is also helps victims know they are cared for.
“One of the victims said, ‘Can you please go back and tell that officer that I felt like she really cared about me?’ And that’s huge because so many times they’re taught that law enforcement is the bad guy, or that they’re just out there to arrest them and get them in trouble and I think victims were able to see people really cared,” Miller said.
Miller said victims of human trafficking can be anyone, anywhere.
“Many people think human trafficking is the moving of people from place to place and they think it’s just passing through here, or anywhere, not just here. It’s everywhere,” Miller said. “These victims live here, they go to school here. They shop at Target and Walmart, just like the rest of us, we see them. They’re there in plain sight.”
For anyone interested in helping prevent human trafficking, Miller said it isn’t always a necessity to join organizations.
“The easiest simplest way to prevent human trafficking is to care about the kid that lives next door to you,” Miller said. “If you’re a caring adult that they can come to when they get approached, or they get stuck in a place like this. They have someone, not every kid has a caring adult in their life. And so just being that caring adult is huge.”
Miller went on to say that the operation was not only a win for victim advocates and law enforcement with helping victims but for making arrests as well.
“We got to stop the buyers and you got to stop the one promoting it. And then for the females or the males that are the victims, we need long term care,” Miller said. “It’s such a huge win for us and such a message to somebody when they have to go behind bars because they think they’re invincible and they’re not.”
According to a probable cause statement, Derek Deal was charged with promoting prostitution after transporting a victim to an agreed location at 4601 South Leonard Street on Feb. 5.