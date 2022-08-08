Stuff the Bus donations sorted before being sent to partner agencies

United Way employees sort and organize backpacks and binders donated at "Stuff the Bus" this past weekend. 

 Lilyann Gardner | News-Press NOW

The United Way of Greater St. Joseph collected over 17,000 school supplies through its "Stuff the Bus" event on Aug. 5-6.

Community members, both volunteers and donors, showed their support for students across the area, bringing in donations at a critical time in the back-to-school season. 

Lilyann Gardner can be reached at lilyann.gardner@newspressnow.com

