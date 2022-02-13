An additional $200,000 has boosted the United Way of Greater St. Joseph’s annual campaign to the $2.5 million mark.
The extra donations were announced this week at the nonprofit’s annual meeting. The original amount raised during the annual campaign season was $2.3 million, and United Way President Kylee Strough said the additional money likely will be split among the 17 charitable partner agencies or be saved for emergencies that may arise.
“Our total to date is just a little over $2.5 million, and that’s a pretty significant jump compared to where we were at the beginning of November,” Strough said. “Our board will be able to consider supplemental allocations and determine how to invest those dollars in making life better across the community.”
Strough said another possibility is to put some of the money toward the agency’s COVID relief fund, which has seen additional demand recently.
Last year, United Way campaign dollars helped 121 area homeless and provided 619 nutritional meals for seniors, 347 positive mentors for at-risk youth and legal assistance for 350 survivors of domestic violence, just to name a few ways the money benefitted residents.
“I think the one that speaks the most to me is over 4,000 adults and children received mental health services throughout the past year,” Strough said. “I think that we all need a little bit of help and support sometimes. It might be situational, might be the effects of COVID, it might be job loss, it might be struggling with bad grades.”
In an attempt to be transparent and also allow community members a better look at the selection process behind charitable giving, an allocations committee made up of more than 100 volunteers helps decide where donation dollars end up.
Also at the annual meeting, which was done virtually, the board’s president Jason Grayson was renewed for another year. Adam Stein and Brandt Shields retired from the board, and Eric Kramer and Tom Richmond were given their seats.
