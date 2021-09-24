It’s easy to overlook essential organizations in the community if they haven't benefitted you or your family personally.
However, for the Alvarez family, that’s not the case.
Hayley Alvarez works at Altec, a major contributor to the United Way, with at least $358,339 raised this year alone, a figure that gives her “proud goosebumps.” And many recognize Justin Alvarez as one of the bartenders at River Bluff Brewery on Frederick Avenue.
The husband-wife combo went through a challenging period in their lives 11 years ago when their son, Coen, was born prematurely weighing just 2 1/2 pounds.
He had to spend 62 days in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) at Children’s Mercy Hospital, and during that time, the doctors worked to save his life.
That nine-week stay didn't cause them any financial burden other than the cost of gas to drive down to Kansas City daily to check on Coen.
“His surgeon said that it was the equivalent of supergluing spaghetti to fix his intestines when he opened him up,” Justin Alvarez said. “If we didn’t have Children’s Mercy, I mean, at the end of the day, he wouldn’t have lived.”
You could call Coen’s introduction into the world an incredible beginning. The boy is now 11 years old and enjoys jiu-jitsu, gymnastics, the piano and video games.
“I think that it’s kind of hard to believe that I actually went through that because I don’t remember any of it,” Coen Alvarez said.
Those words forced a smile to the faces of Hayley and Justin Alvarez, as the experience still is vivid to the first-time parents.
Children’s Mercy is one of the 17 partner agencies of United Way of Greater St. Joseph, along with United Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Missouri, which was Coen’s next stop when he was big enough to go home with his parents.
“UCP came in and did physical therapy and speech therapy – he had a cleft lip that wasn’t repaired yet,” Hayley Alvarez said. “Then we used UCP for preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds.”
UCP’s preschool typically has a waiting list, but Coen luckily gained a spot for six hours per week, which helped him cope with his early circumstances. The preschool provides care for children with and without disabilities, and the expense to the Alvarez family was around $75 weekly.
Fast-forward to today, and it's hard to pinpoint anything that makes Coen an “abnormal” sixth-grader, although there may be something there under the surface called grit.
“Coen does not give up. He really tries hard when he sets his mind to something,” Justin Alvarez said.
The Alvarez family is supporting the United Way during its current campaign season, which has the motto this year of “Making Life Better Every Day.” The agency is aiming to raise $2.4 million in this year's campaign.
The United Way's other partner agencies include The Salvation Army, InterServ, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Legal Aid of Western Missouri, AFL-CIO Community Services, Community Missions, YMCA, YWCA, Specialty Industries, Catholic Charities, Bartlett Center, Family Guidance Center, Boy Scouts of America, the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council and The Center: A Samaritan Center.
