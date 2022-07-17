The United Way of Greater St. Joseph is asking for help to make sure students are ready for school.
The agency is planning its annual Stuff the Bus drive, which will take place Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6, at both the north and south Walmart locations. Between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, customers will see volunteers at the front door taking donations of school supplies, according to Jodi Flurry, director of community investment.
“Stuff the Bus has been around for more than a decade and it is a great way to engage volunteers from across the community,” Flurry said. “Since its beginning, we’ve collected more than 200,000 school supply items that are then distributed out to children in our area to help them have the right supplies to go back to school.”
“If you’re looking for volunteer opportunities for your children, you want to get them engaged in the community, children as young as 3 or 4, as long as they’re with their parents, can definitely volunteer,” Flurry said.
The donations go to United Way partner agencies like the local Salvation Army and help hundreds of children in the area.
Stuff the Bus may be more important this year because rising costs are expected to impact school supplies.
“If you’re with a team or business or somebody who wants to organize a school supplies drive, we can help you with that as well because it all goes to a great cause,” Flurry said.
