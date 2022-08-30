The United Way of Greater St. Joseph is preparing to kick off its 2022-23 fundraiser, with the campaign theme "United in Caring."
Renita Neville, United Way campaign director, said the theme is special to the organization's message.
“Those words are everything we're about,” Neville said. “It's based on how we started and it's how we continue working together and trying to raise funds to support local nonprofits in a united way.”
With fewer COVID-19 restrictions this year, Neville said the agency hopes to connect with even more people.
“We're finally starting to see a real opening back up from COVID,” Neville said. “We were able to get in person with a lot of folks last year, but this year we really anticipate being able to increase that even more and being able to connect with people face to face is really important for the campaign.”
Each week, the campaign will have a different focus.
“There's a lot of needs in our community and so we will focus on different needs and different ways that being united and caring can impact our community throughout the campaign," she said.
Neville said the United Way recognizes the higher cost of living in comparison to past years and how that is affecting the community.
“Lots of things cost more than they did a year ago, two years ago, three years ago, and so that certainly is a factor as we go out and ask people to consider giving,” Neville said. “It also means that the people out there that are living paycheck to paycheck maybe aren't making it like they used to in the past.”
When assessing the campaign theme, Neville said a lot of brainstorming comes into play.
“It’s a lot of thought about the current state of things and where things stand, but also 'What are we trying to accomplish?' and 'What is our purpose?'" Neville said.
In the past, the United Way has raised more than $2 million annually.
“Last year, we raised $2.6 million, so that's a lot of money that is given by the community that then goes back out into the community,” Neville said.
Neville said this year's campaign hopes to connect with many people face to face.
“We want to share the message of United Way, help them understand what it is we do and how when you give any amount, it really adds up to make a big difference for those in our community,” Neville said.
The United Way is hosting a campaign kick-off breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Restoration Church.
Neville encourages anyone interested in giving, volunteering and advocating in any way to attend the kick-off breakfast or visit the website at www.stjosephunitedway.org.
