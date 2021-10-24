The 40th United Way Leadership St. Joseph program will take place this year, and that means around 950 individuals have received a special education on the local community — including the 17 partner agencies with the United Way.
The annual, year-long program focuses on leadership development for adults who work or live in the St. Joseph area. It can be selective, as only 28 individuals can go through the class at a time, and it comes with a tuition fee of $1,500.
The program aims to create a network of individuals who are willing to engage with the community while learning along the way through leadership courses. Class topics for the program include education, business, health, arts, community history and social services.
Most topics were taught virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year, they will return to in-person classes, unless there are unforeseen complications, Jean Brown, the director of the leadership program, said.
“One of the other pieces of the program is that they all work in teams to develop a project, and that project is geared to having some impact on the community.” Brown said. “(People can) also connect with other people in the community, make those important relationships and connections that just help you in your professional life and in your volunteer service.”
Courtney Cruz is a recent graduate of the leadership class. She attended in 2017, and that’s where she made a connection with Big Brothers Big Sisters. Cruz is currently the president of their board.
“I think that a lot of the connections that I made kind of put me in the places that I’m in now,” Cruz said. “I also heard about different things from AFL-CIO, so I started doing their (Adopt-A-Family) Christmas program and doing their Soles for Christ (shoe program).”
Cruz helped to develop “hope totes,” a project that was actually picked up by the Junior League of St. Joseph.
“The idea is that kids and women at the Noyes Home (For Children) and YWCA don’t have to move their belongings in trash bags — they actually move their things in plastic totes,” Cruz said.
The difference in packaging is important, as anyone in marketing can tell you, and hope totes convey the same sentiment. Trash goes in trash bags, while your belongings should be housed in something special.
The classes take place monthly over the course of the next year, and the program begins with a two-day opening retreat on Jan. 13 and 14.
If you want to learn more about the leadership program, contact Jean Brown at jean.brown@stjosephunitedway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.