Every year for the past forty years, the United Way of Greater St. Joseph has done its best to create and prepare community leaders, and 2022 is no exception to that rule.
Among this year’s class are Buchanan County Public Administrator Annette Bertelsen, Commerce Bank’s Assistant Vice President Jacob Dillon, Assistant Buchanan County Prosecutor Michelle Davidson and Mosaic Life Care Foundation Communications Associate Myleigh Lanham.
The above names will become part of a network of like-minded individuals that have learned about the makeup of local charities. This group will also learn about the issues St. Joseph faces and the possible solutions to these problems.
Jean Brown is the director of Leadership St. Joseph. She was the executive director of the YWCA prior to her retirement in 2018. Before that experience, she worked at the Family Guidance Center for 22 years.
“I am just so excited and impressed with the potential of this class. There’s a lot of diversity, and skills and skills, both in work and in life,” Brown said. “There is a constant theme of passion and compassion in this group, people who really want to make a difference in the community who feel very positively about St. Joseph and want St Joseph to be better.”
Bertelsen sees one of the problems facing St. Joseph as growth.
“There are other communities of like size — not too far away — take Liberty and Parkville, who have made great strides, while we have not made a lot of advances. Our population has definitely not increased,” Bertelsen said.
Last year’s census showed St. Joseph’s population decreased by more than 4,000 people when compared to what it was 10 years ago.
Davidson from the prosecutor’s office also sees room for improvement within the community. Her perspective is shaped by a closer view of the criminal activities inside town.
“I’m excited for the program ahead the next 12 months, and I’m excited to get with others that have a common interest of making our community a much better place,” Davidson said.
Dillon said the community is lucky to have the United Way to consistently be on the search for new leaders.
“I really think it’s important for a new generation of leaders to be willing to step up and actually take on roles, volunteer for positions that have an impact,” Dillon said.
Besides networking, the leadership class will be focusing on education, learning about area businesses, health, arts, community history and social services.
“One of its main goals, is to really learn more about St. Joseph and have that deeper understanding of our community. So that when we graduate from the program, we can really be that community advocate and spread the pride,” Lanham said.
