The United Way of Greater St. Joseph counts on companies to help kick off its annual campaign.
One of those advocates is Altec, a company up on Riverside Road that makes the trucks commonly used by electrical utility companies, on a global basis.
Brendan Glick is a service coordinator at Altec. He’s also the proud father of a second grader.
But years ago, when he was a new father, he discovered there is no handbook on how to raise your kid. A discovery many new parents come across, although his situation was a little different.
His boy was born with a cleft palate which complicated things. However, Children’s Mercy (a United Way partner agency) was there to help for the first month and a half, including fixing Xander up with a feeding tube.
The effects of which caused his physical development to be behind some of his peers.
“That's how we were eventually introduced to UCP (United Cerebral Palsy),” Glick said. “He had physical therapy, speech therapy through UCP for the first few years of his life. Eventually he did preschool here.”
That time at UCP, another United Way partner agency, gave Xander the chance to get back on track. His father calls him an everyday kid now and said he’s even interested in joining the Boy Scouts of America. Yet another partner agency.
“I know that if the United Way wasn't around, the struggle for my family would have been immense,” Glick said.
Last year, Altec raised more than $385,000 companywide for the United Way.
“I couldn’t be more proud of that,” Glick said.
Mike Moore sits on the United Way board and is also a plant manager at Altec. He said both entities share some of the same values.
“We consider people our greatest strengths,” Moore said. “Anything that strengthens the community and the people that are in it is good for Altec.”
The United Way has also helped coordinate the recovery from the South End flood that took place at the end of July.
“It affected not only some team members at Altec, but certainly their families,” Moore said. “The fact they were able to step in and sort of direct traffic was great.”
Moore said Altec hopes to match the contribution they made last year.
The United Way campaign kickoff is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31. At this time the nonprofit does not plan to set a monetary value.