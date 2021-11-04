Even during a pandemic, the United Way of Greater St. Joseph found something to cheer about at the charity's annual campaign celebration Thursday evening.
The organization's annual fundraising campaign, "Making Life Better Every Day," exceeded expectations, it was announced at the celebration event held in Downtown St. Joseph.
Just over $2.3 million was raised this year. Campaign Chairman Tom Richmond, whose goal was to bring in more than last year's $2.1 million total, said the outpouring of support has been great.
"The opportunity to serve in a position that helps facilitate ('Making Life Better Every Day') and seeing people respond in a united way to give has been amazing," Richmond said. "We're really excited for what this means for our community."
The $2.3 million raised will be split among the United Way's partner agencies, including causes that help homeless people, newborns with health complications and the Adopt-A-Family Christmas program, among many other charitable organizations in St. Joseph.
"We are sitting at $2,300,203, which is, yeah, wow," United Way Campaign Director Renita Neville said.
At this time last year, the United Way brought in $2.1 million, but between this time and the end of the year, the organization was able to raise an extra $300,000. Neville hopes the same can be accomplished this go-round.
"This year we've been in nearly 70 organizations so far, over 100 events," Neville said. "We do anticipate more happening ... we know that number's going to move, we just don't know exactly how much."
Those who want to donate can go online to stjosephunitedway.org/give or call 816-364-2381. For every dollar donated to the United Way of Greater St. Joseph, 92 cents goes toward local initiatives.
The 17 United Way partner agencies include The Salvation Army, InterServ, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Legal Aid of Western Missouri, United Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Missouri, AFL-CIO Community Services, Community Missions, YMCA, YWCA, Specialty Industries, Catholic Charities, Bartlett Center, Family Guidance Center, Boy Scouts of America, Children’s Mercy, the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council and The Center: A Samaritan Center
