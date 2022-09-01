Tim Doyle, pastor at Restoration Church, leads audience members in prayer during Thursday's campaign kickoff for the United Way of Greater St. Joseph, which was held at Restoration Church. The agency's goal for this year is to raise $2.7 million.
The campaign season has just started for the United Way of Greater St. Joseph, but donating organizations already have raised $803,533 of the agency's $2.7 million goal for this year.
Hosting the annual initiative, this year themed "United in Caring," in the fall instead of around the holiday season is a practical choice that, ideally, makes cohesion easier with the various other nonprofits and fundraisers in St. Joseph, United Way President Kylee Strough said.
"It's been in place in our community for decades, but we stick to it," she said. "United Way doesn't meet every need in the community. Those other nonprofits have to go out and do additional fundraising in addition to what we can do throughout this campaign. And so we're going to stop our asking and let them go out with their end-of-year needs."
A majority of the companies started their fundraising Thursday to coincide with the campaign's kick-off breakfast, but the first $800,000 was raised by the 20 companies that were "pacesetters," doing their work in July and August.
Commerce Bank has participated in the effort for more than two decades and was one of this year's pacesetters. Getting involved with the process early helps provide a base for the rest of the campaign, said Brendon Clark, Commerce Bank St. Joseph market president.
"We think it's important to be part of the pacesetter timeframe, just to get the ball rolling and help get their campaign up off the ground," he said. "If people see Commerce Bank showing our support, then maybe that prompts them to jump in and show support as well."
The program has been a standard for United Way since the nonprofit started in St. Joseph in 1916. Having such a lengthy history establishes a pattern and precedent of cooperation in the city, United Way Program Chairman Scott Albers said.
"That speaks, not only to the culture of giving in St. Joe, but the reputation of the United Way," he said. "We've been running campaigns for over 100 years, so it's ingrained. You've seen your grandparents give, you've seen your parents give, so now it's your turn to help our community."
