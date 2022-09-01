Tim Doyle leading a prayer

Tim Doyle, pastor at Restoration Church, leads audience members in prayer during Thursday's campaign kickoff for the United Way of Greater St. Joseph, which was held at Restoration Church. The agency's goal for this year is to raise $2.7 million.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

The campaign season has just started for the United Way of Greater St. Joseph, but donating organizations already have raised $803,533 of the agency's $2.7 million goal for this year.

Hosting the annual initiative, this year themed "United in Caring," in the fall instead of around the holiday season is a practical choice that, ideally, makes cohesion easier with the various other nonprofits and fundraisers in St. Joseph, United Way President Kylee Strough said.

