The United Way of Greater St. Joseph has allocated more than $2 million for child care, mobile meals for seniors, mental health, feeding the hungry and other social service programs for the coming year.
The $2.39 million is being split among 17 United Way partner agencies including InterServ, the Salvation Army and the Family Guidance Center for Behavioral Health.
The Salvation Army puts the money it receives, $35,862, toward the Booth Center, which houses homeless families. Maj. Ron Key said the money goes toward food, clothing and other needs for incoming guests.
“A lot of that goes for rent, utilities, those kinds of things,” Key said. “I think there’s (been) at least 20 to 25 families that are permanently housed in the last year.”
Key said he likes the way the United Way spreads the stories of how its partner agencies have helped the community. They do this by meeting having their campaign chair meet with companies and organizations.
This past season’s chair was Tom Richmond.
“I would like to thank every single business and individual that chose to give. I believe giving to the United Way of Greater St. Joseph is, indeed, a united way to care for our community,” Richmond said.
InterServ received $346,553 from the 2021-22 allocations, and the agency spreads those funds around to multiple initiatives, including Meals on Wheels, in-person meals, child care, housing and a food pantry, among others.
Danielle Brown is InterServ’s director of human resources and was an ambassador during this past campaign season.
“With delivering meals and the seniors who come in to eat here and at Wesley Senior Towers ... we reach between 350 and 400 seniors every month,” Brown said. “If you want to get involved with something that helps the community, the United Way allocations process is a great way to volunteer.”
The volunteer opportunity Brown supports is a transparent way to see the impact of charities in St. Joseph.
On a yearly basis, the 17 United Way partner agencies describe the ways they help the community to more than 100 volunteers. After this, they recommend investment strategies to the United Way’s board, according to United Way President Kylee Strough.
For instance, United Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Missouri introduced the allocations volunteers to its facilities and even some of the children served. Afterward, UCP was approved for $158,785.
“What United Way partner agencies do doesn’t always reach those who you might consider vulnerable ... (sometimes) it’s the mom or dad who needs to go to work and needs good, quality child care,” Strough said. “It’s the adults with disabilities who find meaningful employment through places like UCP and Specialty Industries.”
Specialty Industries is a 100,000-square-foot warehouse located near U.S. Highway 169 and Leonard Road. It employs adults with disabilities who prepare different items for shipments like cat food and tequila.
The warehouse will receive $8,777 from United Way allocations.
“Most of the allocations for 2021 and 2022 stayed relatively similar, and that was very intentional by our volunteers and our board,” Strough said. “We’ve raised just about $11,000, less than we did last year at this time, and we’re hopeful to raise a little bit more because we know some people give at year-end.”
If more money comes in, Strough said they’ll look at some supplemental allocations or possibly revise a few numbers.
One of the changes this year was that YMCA received less funding, and that’s because the organization has fewer programs since it no longer has a pool or gymnasium. For instance, in years past those facilities needed additional funding for basketball tournaments and aerobic classes.
Sometimes the credit for these local programs is given to the United Way, though Strough is quick to redirect focus to the members of the community who give during the fall campaign season.
“The United Way is the name that gets tossed out all the time, but it’s really about the thousands of people and businesses that give,” Strough said. “I just hope whenever anybody sees the words ‘United Way’ or our logo that they think, ‘That’s me. That’s me and my giving.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.