United Way celebrates another year of progress at annual meeting

The community gathered Thursday at Restoration Church to help celebrate the United Way of Greater St. Joseph's successes in 2022 and look forward to future achievements.

“We celebrate and wrap up 2022 and look ahead to 2023,” said Kylee Strough, president of United Way of Greater St. Joseph. “So, some of what will happen today will be a reflection on what has happened in the past year. We'll also recognize board members who are retiring and then the audience will be electing new board members. We will also elect our new officers for the year.”

