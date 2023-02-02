United Way celebrates another year of progress at annual meeting

The community gathered Thursday at Restoration Church to help celebrate the United Way of Greater St. Joseph's successes in 2022 and look forward to future achievements.
“We celebrate and wrap up 2022 and look ahead to 2023,” said Kylee Strough, president of United Way of Greater St. Joseph. “So, some of what will happen today will be a reflection on what has happened in the past year. We'll also recognize board members who are retiring and then the audience will be electing new board members. We will also elect our new officers for the year.”
When reflecting back on the year, Strough said it was a complete rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Some of the biggest accomplishments are St. Joseph Adult Leadership Development program to return to in-person classes,” Strough said. “We had a whole class of 28 compared to 13 who did virtual classes in 2021 with COVID restrictions. We got to return to some in-school programming like ‘United Way Reading Adventure’ and Speaker’s Bureau.”
Strough said it was a year of getting back in touch with people and diving into bigger-picture issues.
“We reconnected with child care providers and early education professionals where we could talk about early childhood development and fostering that in our community,” Strough said.
United Way Board Chair Jason Grayson said it was also a successful year in raising funds.
“We raised over $2.4 million thanks to the generous community and the leadership of Scott Albers,” Grayson said. “Those funds are going right back into our community to improve the lives of others and many of the initiatives that the United Way supports.”
Despite a year of success, both Strough and Grayson said there are still many goals to accomplish in 2023.
“We want to be ready to respond to whatever the community’s needs are because that is where United Way can be the most helpful at times,” Strough said. “We'll also be working on strengthening our relationships with many of our partner agencies. We've seen a lot of changes in our partner agencies with retired leaders and welcoming in new ones. We want to make sure those relationships stay as strong as ever and that we're all committed to improving lives through the caring power of community.”
Grayson said there's plenty to build on.
“We just want to continue to work on our strategic plan to continue to improve lives and our community,” Grayson said. “We want to have a seat at the table when there's the hot issues that come up and that's one thing that I'm really pleased with. Whenever there’s a hot issue in our community, we always seem to be consulted for having a seat at the table to help drive solutions.”
