The United Way of Greater St. Joseph celebrated another successful fundraising campaign on Thursday evening, hoping to bring in even more donations to reach its goal by the end of the year.
The group announced that the 2022 “United in Caring” campaign has raised $2,303,695 in total so far, with a few months left to raise funds to meet its total $2.7 million goal.
The total surpasses last year’s October total, in which the “Making Life Better Every Day’ campaign had raised $2,300203.
Mosaic Life Care pledged around $200,000. Altec contributed $307,000 and the companies Nestle and Purina had a combined total of over $343,000.
Scott Albers, the campaign chair, said that the partnership with the 17 other agencies that work with the United Way goes a long way.
“United Way and the partner agencies work in tandem to make sure the resources that we raise go to the best and highest use in our community,” Albers said.
Some of the other partner agencies that work with the United Way include the Family Guidance Center, Children’s Mercy and the Boy Scouts.
Albers said that everyone in the community has interacted with one of the 17 agencies to some degree.
“Everybody,” Albers said. “Either you or your family, a friend or relative, a neighbor, has had an impact with one of our partner agencies.”
Albers said the campaign faced some challenges in finding success, but the United Way isn’t finished working toward its goals.
“St. Joe has a long history of supporting the United Way in a large way ... continuing this year,” Albers said. “Obviously, with inflation, current market conditions, we always want to make sure that we’re out leaving no stone unturned to raise the money so we can support our partner agencies.”
The campaign total is not yet finalized and will continue to raise money through the rest of the year.
