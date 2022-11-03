Scott Albers

Scott Albers, campaign chair for the United Way, speaks Thursday evening at Missouri Western.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

The United Way of Greater St. Joseph celebrated another successful fundraising campaign on Thursday evening, hoping to bring in even more donations to reach its goal by the end of the year.

The group announced that the 2022 “United in Caring” campaign has raised $2,303,695 in total so far, with a few months left to raise funds to meet its total $2.7 million goal.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.