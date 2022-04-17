The season for allocations of United Way dollars has kicked off, and during the next seven weeks 170 volunteers will be learning about the operations and future goals of area nonprofits.
Two of this year’s volunteers are Andrew Foster of Second Harvest Community Food Bank and Michelle Davidson of the Buchanan County Prosecutor’s Office. Both attended the allocations kickoff event last week at Ashland United Methodist Church.
“Beyond just food insecurity, there are so many needs within the community and so many opportunities to partner with other like-minded agencies to support families in need,” Foster said. “It’s a great way to spend part of my personal time investing in the lives of others.”
The volunteers have been separated into subcommittees and each will be reviewing 17 partner agencies, including The Salvation Army, InterServ, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Legal Aid of Western Missouri, United Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Missouri, AFL-CIO Community Services, Community Missions, YMCA, YWCA, Specialty Industries, Catholic Charities, Bartlett Center, Family Guidance Center, Boy Scouts of America, Children’s Mercy, the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council and The Center: A Samaritan Center.
“They do some amazing things and the money they contribute to these agencies is, it’s important to make sure that it’s going to the right agencies,” Davidson said.
The United Way of Greater St. Joseph began local charitable efforts back in 1916 and shortly thereafter began the transparent citizen-review process that has stayed in place even during the pandemic. The process is completely back in-person this year.
United Way Director of Community Investment Jodi Flurry oversees the process and she said the reviews are no easy task to undertake. The 170 volunteers will be looking at plans and financial records, among other things.
“Oftentimes we see our volunteers get really excited about our partner agencies and begin volunteering for them,” Flurry said. “Maybe they go on the board, maybe they become mobile meals drivers ... we want to turn our volunteers into advocates for our agency because it just makes the network even stronger.”
