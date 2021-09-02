The United Way of Greater St. Joseph kicked off its annual campaign to raise funds for 17 partner agencies Thursday at Felix Street Square Downtown.
The nonprofit is hoping to raise more than $2.4 million, which was the amount last year's campaign brought in during a mostly virtual interaction with community members.
Campaign Chair Tom Richmond announced that the United Way's group of pacesetter organizations already has raised $1,116,966.30 toward that goal.
“It's not about giving money to the United Way. It's about giving in a united way to our community,” Richmond said. “This is a very efficient, effective way to give to our community.”
Richmond’s day job since 1981 has been at Altec. He works in the parts department and is one of 674 employees at the company who pledged a combined $358,339.
In honor of this year's campaign slogan “Making Life Better Every Day,” Hazel's Coffee Company created a special “making life better brew.” Proceeds from coffee sales will go toward the United Way’s campaign.
“I encourage everybody at home, everyone in our community to say, 'Let’s link arms together. Let’s do this together,'” Richmond said. “At Altec, we believe we’re better because we’re a team, and that’s how I feel about the community.”
The other pacesetters included Mosaic Life Care pledging $304,172, Nestle Purina with $297,547, Commerce Bank with $40,192, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stein & Summers Real Estate with $14,175, Vektek with $11,385, CliftonLarsonAllen with $6,130 and SMart Architecture + Design with $1,450.
There is a notable statistic about Mosaic’s annual donation: 78% of the contributors have been giving to the United Way for at least 10 years.
The United Way and its partner agencies have received $83,574 from their own employees toward this year’s campaign.
Those agencies include The Salvation Army, InterServ, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Legal Aid of Western Missouri, United Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Missouri, AFL-CIO Community Services, Community Missions, YMCA, YWCA, Specialty Industries, Catholic Charities, Bartlett Center, Family Guidance Center, Boy Scouts of America, Children's Mercy, the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council and The Center: A Samaritan Center.
