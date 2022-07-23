Shea and Tim

Habitat Executive Director Shea Homeyer and Director of Operations Tim Osborn stand at the site of what will become a seven-home development called Mahaffy Valley. The project is getting a boost from American Rescue Plan Act funds distributed by Buchanan County.

St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity was the recipient of $425,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds which were distributed by Buchanan County, and the money will go toward two big projects.

The first is the agency’s “bread and butter,” building a new housing complex at 1500 E. Highland Ave., and the second is a distribution/learning center that will be located behind its ReStore at 3131 Frederick Ave.

