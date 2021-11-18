Hundreds of area residents will be able to have a turkey dinner with the traditional trimmings thanks to a giveaway Thursday in St. Joseph.
People lined up outside of Second Harvest Community Food Bank as part of the organization's annual Turkey Day giveaway. Second Harvest has been handing out hundreds of turkeys the week before Thanksgiving for more than a decade. This year, a total of 750 birds were handed out – 650 at Second Harvest’s building in St. Joseph and 100 in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Donna Wilson had a turkey put in the trunk of her car by volunteers from the East Side Lions Club Thursday morning. She said she wouldn’t be able to afford a Thanksgiving without Second Harvest’s Turkey Day.
“I invite my neighbors and stuff over that work all the time to have Thanksgiving with me,” Nelson said. “It would be bad if Second Harvest wasn’t here because they do other stuff besides just giving out Thanksgiving and Christmas meals. They give them out year-round.”
To receive a turkey for Thanksgiving, Nelson applied for a voucher at the beginning of November. Second Harvest will be announcing instructions for additional vouchers for a Holiday Express meal, which will be given out ahead of the Christmas holiday. That event will involve the distribution of another 750 turkeys.
Michelle Fagerstone, Second Harvest's chief development officer, said staff planned ahead and ordered turkeys well in advance to avoid any supply chain issues.
“We actually ordered our turkeys about six months ago,” Fagerstone said. “We did have a little bit of backup on the supplemental box that goes with it that has the pie filling and it has the corn and green beans. ... Last week, Grace Calvary Chapel came in and packed up all those boxes for us.”
She said that sponsors like Tyson Foods and volunteers who help with the preparation and handing out food are what help Turkey Day go smoothly.
The demand placed on the food bank, which serves 19 counties in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas, nearly doubled from 2019 to 2020, and the high demand has remained in 2021.
Second Harvest hosts 40 mobile pantries every month at various locations in the region. To find a list of Second Harvest’s mobile pantries, go to shcfb.org/news-events/event-calendar.html. To donate to the food bank, go to shcfb.org/get-involved/donate/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.