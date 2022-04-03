Bruce Byrd received some tough news to swallow in 2019. He was told he had either Parkinson’s disease, Lewy body dementia or multiple system atrophy.
Of the three, the best diagnosis he could hope for was Parkinson’s.
The doctor told him that it was MSA, and the memory still brings tears to Byrd’s eyes. It meant he would have about three years to live and remain in a wheelchair.
Byrd lived with the news for a month before he was able to receive a second opinion from Dr. J. Eric Ahlskog of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
Ahlskog put Byrd through a few tests. He tested his balance and felt his forearms. About 20 minutes later, he determined the affliction was actually Parkinson’s.
“We were all dumbfounded,” Byrd said.
That diagnosis, plus proper instructions on how to take his medicine resulted in some major improvements just three days later.
It was a Saturday morning that Byrd got out of bed in a renewed fashion. He realized he could walk freely around the house and he even had the dexterity to eat a bowl of cereal. With a spoon in hand, he returned to the bedroom to wake up his wife and show off his skill of eating breakfast.
“She gets up out of bed, and she’s like, ‘What?’” Byrd said.
Fast forward two years and Byrd is sweating while he punches a boxing bag on March 30 at the East Hills Shopping Center. The activity is part of his treatment at the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson’s Disease. The exercise, which also includes cycling, can help combat the progression of his illness.
Stephanie Stewart is the center’s executive director, and she said one of the ways they can provide the services for free is by hosting fundraisers like the upcoming Tulip Trot. It’s a 5K race or 1K walk that will occur on April 10 at the Remington Nature.
“This tends to be a pretty good fundraiser,” Stewart said. “Hopefully get people engaged and aware of the disease and aware of what we’re doing here.”
Like many who begin the new year with a resolution to get in shape, Byrd has seen some hardship in staying true to working out. As he puts it, sometimes he “gets down in a bunker” and finds himself saying he can’t get up and do it today.
“Stephanie Stewart, she texts me all the time and she’ll be like, ‘Hey, but we missed you,’” Byrd said with a smile. “Even if you’re sore, you get a chance. The doors are open.”
Byrd’s family, who he affectionately refers to as his “army,” includes about 20 individuals who are regular Tulip Trot participants. This year they will have a new “soldier.” A great-granddaughter will join the fray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.