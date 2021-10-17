Disruptions in a child’s life outside of school can have major consequences in the classroom.
Lindbergh Elementary has had 64 students transfer in or out during the first quarter of this school year from a total enrollment of about 500, said Lori Cole, the school’s counselor.
That experience can be nerve-wracking, especially if students moving schools don’t have socially outgoing personalities, Cole said.
“There’s a big mobility rate with our families,” she said. “Obviously, when kids are switching schools frequently ... it’s hard for them to be able to just plug right back into that classroom right where that teacher’s at because they may not be in the exact same spot, learning the new classroom, a new teacher.”
It makes sense that issues at home start to impact in-school performance, said Melissa Birdsell, executive director at Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center. While moving can cause disruptions, so can other factors, she said.
“When we have something in our lives that’s going on outside of work, we have a hard time sometimes concentrating at work,” she said. “So we shouldn’t expect anything different from children. If they’ve got a hard time at home, they’ve got maybe some physical abuse going on, some emotional abuse going on, that doesn’t just turn off when you walk into the school building.”
Out-of-school issues can impact kids in the classroom in a variety of ways, whether it’s a drop in attendance or grades, a change in attitude or other forms of expression. Symptoms are different in every situation, but one of the biggest assets is the ability of educators to spot the changes, Birdsell said.
Even if children are transferred to a different home to distance them from a traumatic situation, it can create a new strain in their lives, Chief Juvenile Officer Linda Meyer of the Buchanan County Juvenile Office said. Buchanan County had 80 children in foster care through August, and many of them already have been exposed to trauma varying from domestic violence or substance abuse to divorce, she said.
“If they end up being placed someplace (where) they’re not able to attend their school, then they’ve lost their supports they’ve had in the education system, their friends at school,” she said. “That is another piece of trauma that they’re exposed to, and so there’s significant impact on their educational stability.”
The Noyes Home for Children often works with Voices of Courage and the juvenile office. The home houses youth from teenagers preparing for high school graduation to infants and provides a specialized learning experience for children dealing with struggles from homelessness to not getting along with their parents, Noyes Home Executive Director Chelsea Howlett said. Students can take classes on-site or remotely.
The personalized learning experience ensures students have what they need, which helps keep them invested in school, Howlett said.
“If they don’t have those basic things — to feel safe, to have food, to have clothing and shelter — they’re not going to be able to achieve those things that require more attention,” she said.
Working through instability at home is especially tricky since there isn’t a single correct answer, Meyer said.
“It has to be an individualized approach,” she said. “There’s no one-size-fits-all. Each student, each youth that comes into foster care, they’re all unique.”
One of the biggest factors in helping students in these situations is having educators who know when to ask questions. Having strong relationships with students and their families demonstrates teachers’ willingness to be social supports, Cole said.
That’s especially important since teachers and faculty are some of the most common notifiers when there are issues at home. Calls to Voices of Courage increase by about 25% when school is in session, largely thanks to efforts by educators, Birdsell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.