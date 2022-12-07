With food costs rising due to inflation, Triumph Foods is making meat donations to help community members in need.
Triumph recently donated about 37,000 pounds of pork to Second Harvest Community Food Bankfor the Thanksgiving holiday. The donation translates to more than 30,000 meals for the 19 counties the food bank supports.
The donation is one of many Triumph makes throughout St. Joseph. Communications ManagerMishaelBarton said the company aims to find ways toserve those in need beyond just the holiday months.
“Triumph gives back to the community in a lot of ways that people really don't probably recognize,” Barton said.“We sent a semi-truck load of premium pork products to Second Harvest for donations. I know that they do a lot during this time, but protein is really hard to come by and it gets expensive for them.”
The team at Triumph enjoys being a part of different efforts to support the community,Barton said, and being part of St. Joseph means finding ways tohelp in any way they can.
“When we're part of this community, and we're thrilled to be a part of St. Joseph, we want to make sure that our community is taken care of,”Bartonsaid. “As we go into colder months, we know that it gets harder to get outand we know that everything has gone up in price. If we can help in any way, we try we know that everyone is pinching pennies.”
Food donations are made by Triumph Foods all year round, whether groups reach out directly or they see a need that they feel they can fill with a pork donation. Groups or organizations can request donations on their website, www.triumphfoods.com, under communitysupport.
“We try to support as much as we can and we can't give to everyone, but we try,” Barton said.“Wegive as much as we can as often as we can throughout the year. And it's not just these winter months, but we do try to during the holidays, make sure that we take care of as many people as we can.”
Barton said that Triumph Foods has helped support different groups, like the South Side Lions Club so they can prepare a meal for soldiers returning to Rosecrans next week, among other ventures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.