Mishael Barton Triumph Foods

Mishaal Barton, Triumph Foods communications manager, talks about efforts the company is making to support the community through pork donations.

 Stef Manchen | News-Press NOW

With food costs rising due to inflation, Triumph Foods is making meat donations to help community members in need. 

Triumph recently donated about 37,000 pounds of pork to Second Harvest Community Food Bank for the Thanksgiving holiday. The donation translates to more than 30,000 meals for the 19 counties the food bank supports. 

The donation is one of many Triumph makes throughout St. Joseph. Communications Manager Mishael Barton said the company aims to find ways to serve those in need beyond just the holiday months. 

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

