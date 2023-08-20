It isn’t hard to find signs of homelessness in the discarded bedding and food scattered on vacant lots in parts of St. Joseph.
By the time the weather turns cold, help could be on the way for at least some homeless adults in the city.
The St. Joseph City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on a rezoning plan for 10 tiny homes at 2101 S. Eighth St. Community Action Partnership is developing the tiny home project for homeless adults, with the hope that many will find their way into permanent housing.
“This is kind of the last formal hurdle, at least we think,” said Whitney Lanning, executive director of Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph. “We’re really hoping before it gets bitterly cold we’ll be able to have units in place. That is our hope.”
CAP began discussing the possibility of tiny homes more than a year ago. Plans gained momentum in January when the St. Joseph City Council authorized $800,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Planning Commission last month approved CAP’s request to rezone the property, which is currently designated for heavy manufacturing.
The council is set to take a final vote on the proposed zoning change at Monday’s meeting.
Lanning said the plan encountered some opposition at past meetings, so CAP is working to communicate with neighbors and the wider community.
The development is aimed at single adults who can live independently but face obstacles to finding permanent housing. CAP will provide a case manager to check on tenants and month-to-month leases to build accountability. Tenants will live in modified shipping containers about the size of a construction trailer.
“We want them to move on fairly quickly,” she said. “They will have all the amenities of a regular house. It’s just very small.”
Lanning said the homeless village won’t solve the city’s housing problems, but it will make a difference for those who need a boost to get out of their current situations.
“It’s no secret that we have a housing crisis,” she said. “There’s not a lot of safe and affordable housing that’s available. We really see this as an opportunity to create stability for folks that are facing homelessness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.