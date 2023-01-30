Community Action Partnership (copy)

As the homeless endure plunging temperatures this week, local officials are hoping a revived tiny homes initiative can lead to more permanent shelter in the future.

The St. Joseph City Council has authorized an amended agreement that will allocate $800,000 for Community Action Partnership to build tiny homes that will serve as a bridge between emergency shelter and a permanent housing solution. The money comes from the city's American Rescue Plan Act funding.

