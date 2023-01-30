Community Action Partnership offices on North 36th Street are shown in this file photo. The agency will lease miniature homes to individuals who are transitioning from emergency shelter to more permanent housing.
As the homeless endure plunging temperatures this week, local officials are hoping a revived tiny homes initiative can lead to more permanent shelter in the future.
The St. Joseph City Council has authorized an amended agreement that will allocate $800,000 for Community Action Partnership to build tiny homes that will serve as a bridge between emergency shelter and a permanent housing solution. The money comes from the city's American Rescue Plan Act funding.
"There’s a gap in our system of care for homeless folks. We have worked really aggressively on emergency shelter and that while you know there’s less of that than there has been in the past, there’s still that availability for men and women," said Whitney Lanning, CAP's executive director in St. Joseph. "But there’s not that kind of middle ground for them to leave an emergency shelter situation.”
CAP's original concept for tiny homes was pulled last year after another agency proceeded on a similar plan for the area south of Downtown where shelters and services are centered for the homeless community. This agreement with the city calls for 10 to 15 homes — each one about 700 square feet in size — to provide living accommodation for about a year for homeless adults.
"We’re really hoping that this type of project helps really propel people into permanent housing and so that they can be successful over the long term," Lanning said. "There's not this kind of middle ground for them to leave an emergency shelter situation. They're typically going straight from emergency shelter to a permanent housing situation."
Lanning said the transitional units will provide an opportunity to access nearby services, learn "soft skills" and pursue vouchers and other necessities needed for long-term housing.
City Manager Bryan Carter said the tiny homes fit well with a new community blueprint for addressing the problem of homelessness. The city endorsed that blueprint at a past meeting.
“It’s a well-coordinated effort and works to tie the different stages of homelessness to the service offered by various agencies in town," Carter said. "I really think the level of coordination will improve the community response to homelessness.”
The council approved the agreement with CAP on an 8-0 vote on Jan. 23. Lanning said no location has been identified for the homes.
The agreement gives the council authorization to approve the location for a future tiny homes site.
