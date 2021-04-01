The Crossing Outreach unveiled a new program today that will help released prisoners integrate into everyday life.
The Crossing Re-entry Program will offer a place for released prisoners to stay on South 7th Street while they take construction classes, learn food prep or apply for jobs.
It’s important to provide stability as residents adjust to life outside prison, program chair Roger Lenander said.
“The re-entry program, of course, is to provide a place in the community where men can transition back into the community, have a place to stay, have support, also support in being able to re-enter the work environment,” he said. “Or if they need training, we’ll have a construction training program on-site here that they will be able to go through.”
Around 40 prisoners are released a month from the Western Reception, Diagnostic, & Correctional Center, The Crossing Executive Director Danny Gach said. The re-entry program provides a place for at least some of them to go when they are released.
“It’s an uphill battle for them to get housing and jobs, and get to where they want to be, and so this is a place that will help out,” he said.
The program also provides social interaction and helps residents build trust, Lenander said.
“It’s not just our physical needs and our housing needs, and maybe some education needs, but there’s relationship needs that they have,” he said. “And so we will have other people, other men in the community who will be coming to this place and spending time and conversation with the men as they come transition through here. And just to talk to them.”
Business owner and resident Kendall Randolph donated several items, including TVs and printers. It’s a good cause to help former prisoners become contributors to the community, he said.
“I think you’ve gotta break the cycle at some point,” he said. “They’ve gotta break the cycle and realize that there is a better life out there for them. And I think there’s enough need in the community as far as jobs and things right now that I hope this can be a success and maybe they continue to grow and do more.”
The building, which took two years for residents and volunteers to renovate, can house up to 32 residents at a time. They cycle out of the program every one to three months, depending on how quickly they acclimate.
