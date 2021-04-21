Several business people in St. Joseph have donated close to $30,000 dollars to The Crossing for the nutrition center and the new re-entry program.
The group band together to donate time and money to the two local causes. The nutrition center provides food to those who need it and the re-entry program will be housing local Northwest Missouri former prisoners. The re-entry program is a 90-120 day program that provides food, lodging and resources to get ex-convicts acclimated to society and the workforce.
Al Landes, discovered The Crossing from a friend and said the program serves a very important community and he enjoys volunteering at the nutrition center. He said donations are vital to the program's success.
"I think it's a life-changing event for them, and anything we can do to make that happen we will do ... changing people's lives at the end of the day is what it's all about and I'm blessed enough to be able to do that and make commitments not only for my time but financially as well," Landes said.
The donations provided the re-entry program with bunk beds, furniture, appliances, showers and other necessary items to prepare for the ex-convicts who will be moving in and living there in a couple of weeks.
Another volunteer and donor, Winston Bennett, echoed Landes' sentiments on why The Crossing provided an important opportunity for volunteers and people receiving the services.
"(Donors and volunteers) are all private individuals without any government sponsorship, and it shows what a committed group of individuals and companies and organizations can do in a community," Bennett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.