The Center, A Samaritan Center, already provides a range of mental health and wellbeing services, but now the program is helping attack issues regarding addiction.
This comes in time for National Recovery Month, which is celebrated in September. Local experts also have been sharing concerns about a recent increase in overdoses in St. Joseph.
There are various resources to fight addiction in St. Joseph and Buchanan County. Christine Feuerbacher, the director of development for The Center, said they're glad to be able to add another one.
"It's such a huge problem that we're just one more resource in our community. And, you know, we have Family Guidance and St. Colby Puckett, and it takes all of us to help slow this pandemic down," she said. "So we just want to make sure that we are added to this huge problem when people are considering where they can go for help. It's so important for us all to work together so that we can be sure to not let anybody fall through the gaps. It's such a massive undertaking for our community."
Additional services and professionals have been added at The Center recently, including opioid and peer support groups. Dr. Robert Corder and LPN Hayley Thompson have joined the group. The Center also now has Narcan, which can be used in emergency overdose situations, available.
New support groups include meetings for family members of addicts and for new or expecting mothers who are struggling.
"It's as easy as a phone call, you just give us a call. And if you need to talk to someone, a doctor about medication, just to help you get through the day or if you need some counseling, we have those services," Feuerbacher said. "Or if you're addicted to opiates and you need some services, we have those services as well."
The Center accepts commercial insurance but also has help available through financing for those who need it.
Visit the website thecenterlistens.org or contact them at (816) 364-4300.
