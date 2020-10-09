Homeless services during the pandemic require coordination and teamwork. On Thursday night, a meal provided by Mosaic Life Care was prepared by Ashland Methodist volunteers at Open Door Food Kitchen for the homeless at the Crossing, which is funded by the Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph.
That’s five different organizations coming together to provide evening meals for the homeless community. If one group doesn’t participate, vital services become near impossible to pull off.
The pandemic has hit everyone hard, including the homeless and the organizations that provide them support.
The emergency shelter at the Crossing was at risk of closing due to the pandemic, but CAP provided the necessary funding to keep the shelter running.
Danny Gach, the executive director of the Crossing, said CAP will use about $600,000 to operate the emergency shelter for about a year. However, CAP wasn’t able to fund evening meals, which led to the large group of organizations teaming up together.
“The mechanics of it came together and worked out really well,” Gach said. “A lot of the churches are sending volunteers to help serve the meals and we do it as contactless as we can.”
But volunteers have been hard to find.
“We’ve really struggled,” said Doug Walter, the pastor at Ashland Methodist. “We went from volunteers all the time to really kind of almost pulling teeth to get people just because of the risk factor.”
This is all the work that goes into just providing evening meals. Another downside of the pandemic is the cold weather shelter at St. Joseph Haven isn’t opening its doors this year.
“The problem we run into this year is that the place where we have the cold weather shelter is very small,” said Krista Kiger, the executive director of Community Missions. “We’re able to comfortably house 15 people, but it’s 15 cots, right next to each other. In this era of COVID, the most we could house in a socially distant responsible way in our cold weather shelter building would be about eight or nine. So that then runs into challenges about staffing.”
Instead, Haven will provide overnight housing in their dining room, which is more spacious. This is only if the Crossing experiences too many people on especially cold nights.
“Our normal capacity was 60 and so we are licensed and equipped and allowed to go up to 72,” Gach said. “The Haven house will have people on an emergency case to get in for a night out of the cold.”
While the pandemic is creating complications for homeless services, organizations are working together to make sure the homeless aren’t left out in the cold.