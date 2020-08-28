Like many other events this year, the Noyes Home for Children’s annual auction moved to a virtual platform with great success.
This year’s theme was ‘Take A Seat At Home’ after it became clear holding the event at the Civic Arena would not be an option.
“We started researching, we had a consultant as well that we spoke to and they all said the same thing, ‘You could make this as successful as your past events by going virtual,’” Chelsea Howlett, executive director of the Noyes Home for Children, said. “So that’s exactly what we did. We just jumped into the deep end of the pool and went full force and were able to come up with a plan that we thought would be helpful and as easy as of a transition as possible for our donors.”
In addition to the live virtual event they extended the silent auction from one night to seven and raised over $5,000 within the first two hours.
The auction itself was the most successful one so far.
“Our goal was $250,000 because we did have a match by an anonymous donor for another $250,000,” Howlett said. “Essentially dollar for dollar match if we hit that goal, we would raise half a million dollars, which would be our absolute best Take A Seat event ever and I can tell you that we met and exceeded that goal.”
The final total is to be determined as they are still receiving donations from community members who have pledged their support.
A local sponsor, volunteer and advisory board member for the organization shared why the auction was important, especially this year.
“I think at the end of the day, it’s the children that we all have so much passion for and that we want to serve and that the community really recognizes that and steps up and are willing to give and help when there’s been a lot of opportunities to give to other things that have happened within our community in times that are hard for everybody,” Dwayne Braun, general manager with ICM Biofuels, said.
The Noyes Home for Children is entirely privately funded and relies heavily on this auction and other fundraising events.
“Our normal goal is a quarter of a million. People often don’t realize that we have to raise over a million dollars every single year in order to meet our budget, our budget is over $2 million,” Howlett said. “The St. Joseph community and Northwest Missouri have always supported our mission that we are privately funded and we have the security of knowing that no matter how hard economic times get, we aren’t dependent upon the state or federal funds. We are still very much dependent upon the generosity of our community. So we thank you for coming through in a year that was especially difficult for many.”
If you did not get to participate and wish to help in any capacity you can reach out by calling 816-232-5650.
“Every single day of the year we have needs. If people are able to reach out and say, ‘Hey, how can we help?’ we can almost always find a way that they can either give their time, they can give in kind gifts or they can give their monetary support of our mission,” Howlett said.